Kyrgyzstan to develop training programs for young families and parents

The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan proposed adopting regulations on the development and implementation of training programs and courses for young families and parents. The draft document has been submitted for public discussion.

«Supporting young families is one of the key priorities of state policy, as they face significant challenges in the process of establishing and building their lives. Young families encounter various problems such as financial security, housing and employment, adaptation of young spouses to each other, to new circumstances (changing roles, stereotypes, and behavior patterns), and to new relatives. They are also concerned with social and household issues, the stability of the modern family, and family upbringing. Only 15.7 percent of young people feel state support in raising children,» the background statement says.

According to the ministry, the number of divorces in Kyrgyzstan increased by 31.8 percent in 2021 compared to 2020. A total of 12,037 divorces were registered, the highest figure in the past 11 years.

Since the beginning of 2025, cases of domestic violence in Kyrgyzstan have risen by 35 percent, according to data published on the open data portal.

The electronic register of law enforcement activities recorded 10,164 incidents of domestic violence—2,631 more than during the same period in 2024, when 7,533 cases were registered.

Police officers issued 8,005 temporary protection orders, 6,749 of them against individuals who committed domestic violence. Only half of respondents (53.3 percent) said they feel safe at home, while 4.8 percent reported experiencing violence in their household.

Young families are not always able to resolve such problems on their own, even with the help of close relatives, friends, or acquaintances. Unfortunately, not everyone has access to qualified specialists (social workers, psychologists, medical staff) for various reasons.

Therefore, it is important for the state to provide support and assistance, creating favorable conditions for young families.

The proposed regulation on training programs and courses for young families and parents is expected to help address some of these difficulties, the ministry believes.

As part of the pilot project, 50 couples in Bishkek will undergo training with the involvement of experts.
