Construction Ministry to consider revoking of license of Delmar Group

The Department of State Architectural and Construction Control conducted an inspection of a residential complex under construction at the address: Ankara Street, 1/13. The press service of the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The following violations were identified: unauthorized operation without a certificate of conformity of the completed construction site, deviations in terms of landscaping the site and installation of sidewalks, failure to comply with safety requirements.

The department issued protocols suspending construction until the identified violations are eliminated.

In addition, the issue of considering the revocation of the license from this construction company was sent to the Ministry of Construction.