SCNS announces crackdown on illegal migrants: Operation to start on June 10

Building of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) hosted a meeting on the country’s migration situation with participation of its Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev and representatives of relevant government bodies. The SCNS press center reported.

Kamchybek Tashiev stated that due to the increasing number of foreigners in Kyrgyzstan — tourists, students, and labor migrants — violations of migration laws have become more frequent. According to the SCNS, there are currently around 5,000 illegal migrants in the country.

Many foreign nationals use tourist and student visas to work, while employers — such as higher education institutions, companies, and agencies — often do not obtain proper permits and avoid paying required fees. Some foreigners, left without documents and support, behave provocatively, violating public order and disrespecting the local culture.

To restore order, the SCNS will launch a large-scale operation «Illegal migrant» starting on June 10. Within 20 days, until June 10, foreigners are offered to legalize their stay or leave the country voluntarily. Then mass checks will begin with the involvement of law enforcement agencies. SCNS

Since the beginning of the year, 61,000 tourists, 30,000 students and 12,000 labor migrants have arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic.

As part of the migration reform:

Powers have been transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs;

Interdepartmental quota has been cancelled;

E-visa portal has been introduced;

Fines have been increased to 30,000 soms;

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has been allocated additional 280 million soms for the deportation of illegal immigrants.

SCNS warns: active enforcement actions against violators and inviting parties will begin from June 10.