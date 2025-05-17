21-story complex of three towers to be built in Bishkek

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev took part in the ceremony of laying a capsule at the construction site of a new multifunctional complex in Bishkek. The press service of the Cabinet reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev said that a modern 21-storey complex of three towers will be erected on the site, where advanced technologies will be used to ensure safety, convenient logistics and attractive appearance. According to him, this complex will have a parking area for more than 550 parking spaces.

The investor is the Turkish company Beta Insaat Yatyrymzhylyk. The Head of the Cabinet praised the company’s contribution to the development of trade infrastructure in Bishkek and noted the successful work of the network of Beta Stores shopping centers.

Adylbek Kasymaliev wished success in the implementation of the project and expressed hope for continued fruitful cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

The cost and timeline of the project were not disclosed.