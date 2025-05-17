17:51
USD 87.45
EUR 97.93
RUB 1.09
English

21-story complex of three towers to be built in Bishkek

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev took part in the ceremony of laying a capsule at the construction site of a new multifunctional complex in Bishkek. The press service of the Cabinet reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev said that a modern 21-storey complex of three towers will be erected on the site, where advanced technologies will be used to ensure safety, convenient logistics and attractive appearance. According to him, this complex will have a parking area for more than 550 parking spaces.

The investor is the Turkish company Beta Insaat Yatyrymzhylyk. The Head of the Cabinet praised the company’s contribution to the development of trade infrastructure in Bishkek and noted the successful work of the network of Beta Stores shopping centers.

Adylbek Kasymaliev wished success in the implementation of the project and expressed hope for continued fruitful cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

The cost and timeline of the project were not disclosed.
link: https://24.kg/english/329460/
views: 39
Print
Related
Construction of police stations with housing for employees begins in Bosteri
Kyrgyzstan lifts ban on import of construction materials
Volume of construction work in Kyrgyzstan increases by 12.1 percent
New buildings to be constructed for number of government agencies in Kyrgyzstan
Four new roads and seven bridges to be built in Bishkek in 2025
Cabinet Chairman inspects progress of construction projects in Karakol
Cabinet Chairman gets acquainted with condition of objects in Tyup district
President Sadyr Japarov meets with head of Ihlas Holding
Cabinet Chairman reviews progress of construction projects in Kochkor district
Kindergarten, parking lot to be built in 12th microdistrict — Bishkek City Hall
Popular
Kyrgyzstan's MPs discuss legal status of migrants in Russia Kyrgyzstan's MPs discuss legal status of migrants in Russia
99 buildings damaged by recent earthquake in Ak-Tala district 99 buildings damaged by recent earthquake in Ak-Tala district
Cabinet approves new procedure for leasing public beaches in Issyk-Kul region Cabinet approves new procedure for leasing public beaches in Issyk-Kul region
Heatwave of up to +40 degrees expected in Kyrgyzstan Heatwave of up to +40 degrees expected in Kyrgyzstan
17 May, Saturday
17:43
State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin to visit Kyrgyzstan State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin to visit Kyrgyz...
17:37
21-story complex of three towers to be built in Bishkek
15:53
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday
15:44
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan visits medical institutions in Issyk-Kul region
15:38
Fire on shore of Issyk-Kul Lake brought under control