Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan marks 35th anniversary with 65 new vehicles

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan has received 65 official vehicles to support its mobile teams. The agency’s press service reported.

On May 17, a ceremonial handover of domestically assembled Chevrolet Cobalt vehicles took place in honor of the 35th anniversary of the Tax Service’s establishment.

Chairman of the Tax Service, Almbet Shykmamatov, expressed gratitude to the President for his support and emphasized that the vehicles would be used to improve the operations of mobile teams responsible for the prompt detection of counterfeit and unregistered goods.

«These vehicles are not for executives, but specifically intended to boost the effectiveness of mobile teams,» Almambet Shykmamatov noted.

He added that previously, excise tax revenues from petroleum products totaled 3.7 billion soms, but after the introduction of a mandatory marking system, this figure rose to 5.3 billion soms. Last year, the state received 8 billion soms from oil traders, a figure that has now increased to 12 billion soms.

According to Shykmamatov, these improvements are the result of strengthening of state control, fight against smuggling and improvement of tax culture.