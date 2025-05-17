11:45
USD 87.45
EUR 97.93
RUB 1.09
English

Bishkek City Hall asks for understanding regarding high temperatures in buses

City authorities are asking residents to take the high temperatures in public buses with understanding. The press service of the municipality reported.

Bishkek City Transport municipal enterprise reported that the buses are not equipped with air conditioning.

«Temperatures inside the buses are exceeding normal levels due to the extreme heat. We kindly ask for your understanding in these circumstances,» the City Hall stated.

Earlier, 24.kg news agency readers complained about the terrible temperature in buses. Yesterday, a girl fainted in a bus No. 5 because the vehicle stood still for about 30 minutes at the intersection of Gorky and Fatyanov streets. She was taken away by ambulance.
link: https://24.kg/english/329426/
views: 146
Print
Related
Road accident involving three passenger buses registered in Bishkek
New bus route No. 80 to be launched in Bishkek
158 road accidents involving buses registered in Bishkek in three months
120 electric buses with air conditioners to arrive in Bishkek
Public transport drivers fined over 4 million soms
25 Isuzu buses delivered to Bishkek
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
Cash payment in public transport of Bishkek to be increased to 40 soms
Bishkek City Hall hires psychologist for bus drivers
Bishkek should transfer some of its passenger buses to Tokmak and Balykchy
Popular
Kyrgyzstan's MPs discuss legal status of migrants in Russia Kyrgyzstan's MPs discuss legal status of migrants in Russia
99 buildings damaged by recent earthquake in Ak-Tala district 99 buildings damaged by recent earthquake in Ak-Tala district
Cabinet approves new procedure for leasing public beaches in Issyk-Kul region Cabinet approves new procedure for leasing public beaches in Issyk-Kul region
Kazakhstan’s airline to start operating Almaty-Tamchy flight Kazakhstan’s airline to start operating Almaty-Tamchy flight
17 May, Saturday
11:41
First stage of Nationwide Testing to be held in Bishkek on May 18 First stage of Nationwide Testing to be held in Bishkek...
10:14
Bishkek City Hall asks for understanding regarding high temperatures in buses
10:08
1.5 million soms allocated for anti-mudflow channels in Naryn region
09:59
Kyrgyzstan expands economic cooperation with Germany and Austria
09:48
Halal products trading house from Kyrgyzstan opened in Kazan
16 May, Friday
21:29
Mederbek Kydyrmaev appointed new Chief Architect of Bishkek
21:20
Illegal migration: Chinese citizens work on construction site with tourist visas