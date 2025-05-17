Bishkek City Hall asks for understanding regarding high temperatures in buses

City authorities are asking residents to take the high temperatures in public buses with understanding. The press service of the municipality reported.

Bishkek City Transport municipal enterprise reported that the buses are not equipped with air conditioning.

«Temperatures inside the buses are exceeding normal levels due to the extreme heat. We kindly ask for your understanding in these circumstances,» the City Hall stated.

Earlier, 24.kg news agency readers complained about the terrible temperature in buses. Yesterday, a girl fainted in a bus No. 5 because the vehicle stood still for about 30 minutes at the intersection of Gorky and Fatyanov streets. She was taken away by ambulance.