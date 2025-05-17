Kyrgyzstan expands economic cooperation with Germany and Austria

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with the Honorary Consuls of Kyrgyzstan in Germany and Austria, as well as with representatives of the German business community led by Karl Ehlerding, Co-Chair of the German side of the Kyrgyz-German Business Council. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev recalled the successful official visits of President Sadyr Japarov to Austria and Germany in November 2024, as well as the visit of German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Kyrgyzstan in 2023.

The parties discussed issues related to further expanding economic cooperation with Germany and Austria, as well as preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Kyrgyz-German Business Council and the business forum «German Economy Days in Kyrgyzstan.»

On their part, representatives of the German business community expressed interest in expanding economic partnership through the implementation of investment projects in the Kyrgyz Republic.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides expressed their readiness for active dialogue and cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.