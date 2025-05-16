Illegal migration: Chinese citizens work on construction site with tourist visas

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) uncovered a case of illegal employment of 39 Chinese citizens by a construction company in Bishkek. The state committee’s press center reported.

Foreign nationals reportedly stayed in Kyrgyzstan on tourist visas and were engaged in illegal labor activities at a construction site in the capital.

According to the SCNS, the Chinese citizens were taken to local law enforcement authorities, where protocols were drawn up and administrative fines were imposed.

In addition, the management of the construction company was also fined.

The company’s name has not been disclosed.