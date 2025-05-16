Osh becomes member of EBRD Green Cities program, to get loans

Osh became a member of Green Cities program of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The project is aimed at addressing climatic and environmental problems by investing in sustainable urban infrastructure, the EBRD reported.

It is noted that one of the key areas will be the modernization of water treatment facilities of the municipal enterprise Oshvodokanal. For these purposes, the city will be given a loan of up to € 4 million.

It will increase the daily productivity of treatment facilities by 40,000 cubic meters.

Another loan of € 4 million will also be provided by the European Investment Bank, as well as investment grants of € 1.3 million from the Green Climate Fund and € 3 million from the European Union. Funds are aimed at purchasing the necessary equipment, construction and commissioning works, as well as design.