Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan agree on water distribution from Syr Darya

Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan have reached an agreement on the distribution of water from Syr Darya River. The issue was addressed during a trilateral meeting of ministers responsible for energy and water resources in Tashkent. As a result, a protocol was signed determining the agreed operational regimes of energy facilities and the procedure for water distribution in the Syr Darya River basin for the upcoming vegetation period.

It was noted during the negotiations that the signing of the document is an important step in the framework of regular cooperation between the three countries, aimed at ensuring the balanced use of water resources and the stable functioning of the energy systems in Central Asia.

«The discussion and coordination of such regimes before each vegetation period make it possible to take into account the current hydrological situation and the needs of the countries for water and energy resources,» the statement says.

The parties also exchanged views on the progress of consultations regarding long-term strategic projects. The heads of the agencies agreed to continue working-level discussions on the construction of Kambarata HPP-1 project between Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as the project to establish the Caspian Green Energy Corridor involving Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
