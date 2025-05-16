12:50
USD 87.45
EUR 98.04
RUB 1.09
English

Osh-Almaty flight to be launched on May 28

Kazakhstani airline Air Astana announced launch of Osh-Almaty flight from May 28, 2025.

Flights will be operated four times a week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on modern Airbus A320 with high quality service.

Ticket prices: Osh-Almaty — from 6,651 soms, Almaty-Osh — from 5,453 soms.

In addition, Kazakhstani low-cost airline FlyArystan will launch direct flights from Almaty to Issyk-Kul International Airport (Tamchy) from July 3, 2025.

Flights will be operated twice a week — on Thursdays and Sundays — until August 31.

Travel time from Almaty to Tamchy is 55 minutes, the return flight takes one hour.
link: https://24.kg/english/329287/
views: 166
Print
Related
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan agree on water distribution from Syr Darya
Kazakh businessman wanted for financing Kolbaev's organized crime group
Kazakhstan’s airline to start operating Almaty-Tamchy flight
Kazakhstan's wheat exports to Kyrgyzstan doubles
Kazakhstan bans entry to four Russian State Duma deputies
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan lead in export of medicinal raw materials to China
Kazakhstan continues to introduce women-only carriages on local train routes
Kazakhstan to provide Kyrgyzstan with tariff benefits in exchange for water
Kyrgyz agricultural products to be imported to Kazakhstan via "green corridor"
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss coordination of locust control measures
Popular
Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized
Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan
Seismology Institute of Kyrgyzstan registers third earthquake Seismology Institute of Kyrgyzstan registers third earthquake
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
16 May, Friday
12:43
Bridge in Novopokrovka village to be restored in coming days Bridge in Novopokrovka village to be restored in coming...
12:22
Construction of largest ski resort in Central Asia - Ala-Too Resort - begins
12:10
Kyrgyzstan fully self-sufficient in potato supply
11:57
Detainee commits suicide in police department of Leninsky district
11:46
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan agree on water distribution from Syr Darya