Osh-Almaty flight to be launched on May 28

Kazakhstani airline Air Astana announced launch of Osh-Almaty flight from May 28, 2025.

Flights will be operated four times a week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on modern Airbus A320 with high quality service.

Ticket prices: Osh-Almaty — from 6,651 soms, Almaty-Osh — from 5,453 soms.

In addition, Kazakhstani low-cost airline FlyArystan will launch direct flights from Almaty to Issyk-Kul International Airport (Tamchy) from July 3, 2025.

Flights will be operated twice a week — on Thursdays and Sundays — until August 31.

Travel time from Almaty to Tamchy is 55 minutes, the return flight takes one hour.