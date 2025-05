Part of Bishkek will have no drinking water on May 17 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Supply of water to residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare and other social and industrial facilities will be suspended.

The outage area is:

Sadovaya Street — Shabdan Baatyr Avenue — Valikhanov Street — the railway line;

7 April — Auezov — Isakeev — Valikhanov Streets;

The water outage area in residential districts: Uchkun housing estate, Uchkun microdistrict.

The outage is due to repairs at the VPU water intake and city water supply networks.