Man posing as son of Kamchybek Tashiev detained for fraud

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained a citizen D.R.D. on suspicion of fraud. The SCNS press center reported.

The suspect allegedly posed himself as Taimuras Tashiev, the son of Kamchybek Tashiev, the head of the SCNS.

According to the SCNS, the man deceived the management of B.Kh. company into signing a contract for the supply of chemical of reagents for concrete. As a result of the deal, the company received 8 tons of chemical reagents worth 495,000 soms and, as an advance payment, it handed over two vehicles — a Lexus RX350 and a Hyundai Avante — valued at over $80,000.

A criminal case has been opened under the article (fraud). The suspect has been placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS in Osh.
