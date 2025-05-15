16:15
Citizen detained for bribing police officer in Bishkek

Employees of the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek, together with officers of the Internal Investigations Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and representatives of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), detained a citizen for bribing a police officer to terminate a criminal case.

An investigator of the police department No. 6 filed a report with the management of the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek, stating that during investigative measures against citizen M.B., the latter offered a bribe of 10,000 soms to terminate a criminal case.

On May 14, citizen M.B., 65, was detained while handing over cash in the amount of 10,000 soms in the office of the Investigative Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district.

A criminal case was opened on this fact under Article 345 (bribery) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
