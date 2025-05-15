Bishkek to host diplomatic fair timed to International Children's Day

A traditional charity diplomatic fair timed to the International Children’s Day will be held in Bishkek on the alley in front of the Kurmanjan Datka monument (near Ala-Too cinema) on May 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic with the participation of foreign diplomatic missions. The fair will feature unique crafts and souvenirs from around the world, national treats and drinks that can be purchased during the fair.

The proceeds from the sale of goods will be donated to charity.