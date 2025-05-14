Small Chok-Tal HPP to be built in Issyk-Kul region

A capsule-laying ceremony took place in Issyk-Kul region at the construction site of a small hydroelectric power plant Chok-Tal. The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF) reported.

The new small HPP, located on Chok-Tal River, will have an installed capacity of 3.7 megawatts and after commissioning in 2027 will generate about 19.2 million kilowatt-hours of green electricity annually.

According to the fund, the construction of this facility will reduce the load on the power system and solve the problem of water loss in the canal that supplies nearby villages. Currently, about 50 percent of water is lost due to worn-out infrastructure.

The small Chok-Tal HPP is being constructed by Green Energy LLC, with which RKDF signed a financing agreement for $2,740 million.