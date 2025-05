The volume of money transfers to Kyrgyzstan in March 2025 amounted to $294.5 million. The National Bank reported.

The main amount was transferred from the CIS countries — $281.3 million. $13.3 million came from non-CIS countries.

At the same time, the volume of transfers from Kyrgyzstan abroad amounted to $28 million. At least $24 million of them were sent to the CIS countries, $4 million — to non-CIS countries.