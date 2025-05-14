Construction of new stadium with 3,500 seats completed in Karakol

Construction of a new modern stadium has been completed in Karakol city, which will soon be opened. The local administration reported.

The facility, designed to accommodate 3,560 spectators, is already ready for commissioning.

The stadium, which has expanded its area from 5.5 to 7 hectares, meets international standards and is equipped with everything necessary for comfortable training and sporting events. The final exterior decoration, as well as the organization of the irrigation and parking systems, is currently underway.

The newly built stadium in Karakol will serve as the home ground for Bars Football Club, a team competing in the Premier League of Kyrgyzstan.

The project was implemented as part of the state development program «Karakol — Growth Point» and was funded with 680 million soms.

The old stadium building had been declared unsafe back in 1972.