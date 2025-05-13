Authorities pay special attention to construction of modern medical institutions

«In recent years, as part of our efforts to improve the healthcare system, special attention has been paid to the construction of modern medical institutions,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said during a working visit to Jalal-Abad region at the opening of a new building of a maternity ward and children’s hospital in Suzak district.

The head of state noted that Suzak district, with a population of 280,000 people, is one of the largest in the country. Therefore, there was a particular need for an additional medical institution that would provide high-quality services for mothers and children.

«Requests were received during meetings with residents. The maternity ward of Suzak district hospital, designed for only 65 beds, experienced a shortage of places, doctors and modern equipment, which created difficulties,» the president noted.

The three-story building, which houses the modern maternity ward and children’s hospital, is designed for 150 beds. Local authorities allocated 3 hectares of land for the construction of the facility. At least 570 million soms were allocated for the construction of the medical institution.

The head of state also recalled that last year, a building of the regional clinical hospital with 100 beds and a building of the Tuberculosis Control Center with 96 beds were built and put into operation at the expense of the republican budget.

«Structural divisions of district hospitals were built in Bazar-Korgon and Ala-Buka, a new children’s hospital with 100 beds was built in the city of Jalal-Abad. A building for a group of family doctors was erected in Aksy, a maternity ward at the General Medical Practice Center was built in Suzak, and a surgical department was overhauled in Chatkal.

Equipment for computed tomography and non-surgical crushing of kidney stones (lithotripsy) was installed in the urology department of the regional clinical hospital in Toktogul as part of a public-private partnership. «Ten medical and obstetric centers have been built throughout the region and eight state pharmacies have been opened,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He emphasized that the construction of a number of other medical institutions will continue this year, including buildings for the group of family doctors No. 1 in the city of Jalal-Abad, the regional perinatal center, the 40-bed infectious diseases department at the Suzak district hospital and other facilities.

Sadyr Japarov also identified free organ transplant operations performed by domestic doctors in the country’s clinics as an urgent task.

They undergo training in foreign countries where medicine is at a high level. Particular attention is paid to the quality of medical services and the introduction of high technologies.

«More than 70 kidney transplant operations have already been performed, and liver transplant operations have also begun successfully. Thus, we have begun to save the lives of our citizens in need of complex operations with the help of the golden hands of our doctors,» the head of state noted.

Next, Sadyr Japarov inspected the maternity ward and the Center for Maternity and Child Welfare, which have all the necessary conditions for the comfort of patients, and also got acquainted with the installed advanced medical equipment.

After talking with the staff, he asked about their salaries, noting that they will be increased in the near future.