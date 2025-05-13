European Immunization Week kicks off in Kyrgyzstan

European Immunization Week has officially begun in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Bubuzhan Arykbaeva told live on Birinchi Radio.

She emphasized that while Kyrgyzstan has long supported this initiative, it holds special importance in 2025.

«The epidemiological situation regarding measles remains very serious and tense. The expected stabilization has not occurred. We’ve seen another rise since the beginning of 2025 — this is the third year we’ve been fighting this highly contagious disease. If one infected person enters an apartment building, the entire building is at risk,» Bubuzhan Arykbaeva warned.

She noted that over 6,100 cases of measles have been registered in the country in the first four months of the year.

«As always, Bishkek is in the lead with 3,791 cases registered, followed by Chui region with 755 cases and Osh region with 478. Fortunately, we have stabilized the situation in Jalal-Abad region, where there was a high incidence in 2024. Most of the cases are children, including those unvaccinated. But there are also cases among adults,» Bubuzhan Arykbaeva noted.

Since the beginning of the year, nine deaths from measles-related complications have been recorded in Kyrgyzstan.

This year, the World Immunization Week, which took place in late April, was held under the theme: «Immunization for All is Humanly Possible.»