15:55
USD 87.45
EUR 97.39
RUB 1.06
English

Kyrgyzstan's economy demonstrates high growth rates

According to the results of the first quarter of 2025, Kyrgyzstan’s economy demonstrates high growth rates. According to the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), GDP growth in January-March is estimated at 13.1 percent.

EADB analysts added that during the first three months of this year, the key driver of the economy was high consumer activity — domestic trade increased by 10.5 percent, the volume of services provided by hotels and restaurants — by 25.1 percent.

Against this background, there is a significant increase in lending by commercial banks. The volume of new loans in January-March increased by 48.6 percent, compared to the same period of the previous year.

Experts believe that such data indicate a recovery from previous economic challenges.
link: https://24.kg/english/328873/
views: 148
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan shows record economic growth in first quarter — Cabinet
EDB reports growth in remittances to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's economy demonstrates growth of 9 percent in 2024
EDB to support Kyrgyzstan in constructing Suusamyr-Kokomeren HPP cascade
Industrial production in Kyrgyzstan grows to 14.7 percent – EDB
Kyrgyzstan's economy to grow by 8.7 percent in 2025 — EDB forecast
EAEU economies to grow by average of 4.5 percent until 2030
Central Asian economy is growing 1.4 times faster than the global average — EDB
EDB forecasts exchange rate of som to US dollar up to 93.1 in 2027
Kyrgyzstan's economy will continue to grow at high rates in 2025 - EDB
Popular
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
Bitcoin price exceeds $100,000 during trading Bitcoin price exceeds $100,000 during trading
Kyrgyzstanis cannot depart from New Delhi Airport Kyrgyzstanis cannot depart from New Delhi Airport
Farmers urged to rationally use water during agricultural work Farmers urged to rationally use water during agricultural work
13 May, Tuesday
15:41
Bishkek City Court upholds detention of activist Rita Karasartova Bishkek City Court upholds detention of activist Rita K...
15:34
President dismisses Avazbek Atakhanov from post of Ambassador to Pakistan
15:20
Advertising with prices in foreign currency to be banned in Kyrgyzstan
15:11
Cabinet approves new procedure for leasing public beaches in Issyk-Kul region
15:01
More than 90,000 children in Kyrgyzstan missed scheduled vaccination