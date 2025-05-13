According to the results of the first quarter of 2025, Kyrgyzstan’s economy demonstrates high growth rates. According to the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), GDP growth in January-March is estimated at 13.1 percent.

EADB analysts added that during the first three months of this year, the key driver of the economy was high consumer activity — domestic trade increased by 10.5 percent, the volume of services provided by hotels and restaurants — by 25.1 percent.

Against this background, there is a significant increase in lending by commercial banks. The volume of new loans in January-March increased by 48.6 percent, compared to the same period of the previous year.

Experts believe that such data indicate a recovery from previous economic challenges.