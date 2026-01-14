12:32
World Bank forecasts Kyrgyzstan's economic growth at 6.5 percent in 2026

The Kyrgyz Republic’s economy will continue to grow in 2026, driven by domestic demand, investment, and government spending. Bakyt Dubashov, Senior Economist at the World Bank Group, stated.

According to him, domestic economic stimulus will be the key driver of growth. Specifically, private consumption, investment growth, and expanded government spending are expected.

«Our forecasts are based on the assumption that economic activity will be supported by domestic factors. In the real sector, growth will be driven by industry, construction, and services,» Bakyt Dubashov noted.

According to the World Bank, Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth rate in 2026 could reach approximately 6.5 percent, indicating that the country’s economy will continue to develop positively.
