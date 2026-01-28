World Bank calls Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth indicators impressive

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Najy Benhassine.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral partnership, progress in implementing priority joint projects, as well as issues of budget support and key legislative reforms.

Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed gratitude to the World Bank for its support of the socio-economic transformations being carried out in the republic. He emphasized that Kyrgyzstan highly values the trust of the international financial institution and is ready for open dialogue to introduce best international practices in public financial management.

The sides also discussed in detail the cooperation plans for the current year and the medium term.

Najy Benhassine congratulated the Cabinet of Ministers on the results achieved, noting that Kyrgyzstan’s current economic growth and development indicators at the regional level are «very impressive.»

He praised the measures taken to improve fiscal policy and stated that the reforms being implemented in the country are contributing to a favorable economic environment.

«Sustainable growth means, first and foremost, creating new jobs and improving the well-being of citizens. You can count on the World Bank’s full support in all areas of mutual interest,» Nadji Benhassine emphasized.