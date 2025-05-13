Bishkek to host Sumo Championship on May 13

Bishkek will host Sumo Championship among youth and adults on May 13. The press service of the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports reported.

The competition will be held at the Kozhomkul Sports Palace, where athletes from all regions of the country will take part. The winners will be awarded diplomas and medals of the appropriate degree from the Directorate for Non-Olympic Sports.

Participants will compete in the following weight categories:

Girls: 50, 60, 65, 73, 80, over 80 kilograms;

Boys: 50, 60, 70, 80, 100, over 100 kilograms;

Women: 55, 65, 73, 80, over 80 kilograms;

Men: 70, 77, 85, 100, 115, over 115 kilograms.

The competitions will start at 10 a.m.