Sumo wrestler Hakuho Sho appointed Goodwill Ambassador for World Nomad Games

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov met with the 69th yokozuna, renowned sumo wrestler Hakuho Sho. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

According to the press service, Hakuho Sho has been officially appointed Goodwill Ambassador for the World Nomad Games (WNG) and expressed his readiness to promote the values ​​of the WNG internationally, popularize Kyrgyzstan, and invite international guests to the 6th World Nomad Games.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for developing cultural and sports exchanges between the Kyrgyz Republic and Japan, as well as the popularization and promotion of sumo among young people in Kyrgyzstan.

Hakuho Sho expressed gratitude to the Kyrgyz side for the warm welcome and confirmed his willingness to share his experience and knowledge. He noted that sport unites people from different countries and cultures, and expressed hope for the further development of cultural and sporting ties between Japan and Kyrgyzstan.
