Sumo wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan won six medals at Kharkov Sumo Open International Tournament. Coach Emirlan Kachkymbaev told

The tournament was held on December 8 in Kharkov (Ukraine). Kyrgyzstan was represented by three wrestlers. They competed in three age groups — up to 18 years old, up to 23 years old and among the adults.

Muratbek uulu Nurmat won a gold and a bronze medals, Ayan Seyitbekov won a silver and two bronze medals, Aibek Kasmanbetov won a bronze medal.

The team of Kyrgyzstan won three medals at the same tournament in 2018.