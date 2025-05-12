Sadyr Japarov hands over apartment keys to 879 families in Jalal-Abad

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov handed over apartment keys to 879 families in Jalal-Abad, the press service of the Presidential Affairs Department reported.

Head of the Presidential Affairs Department, Kanybek Tumanbaev, noted that earlier 2,147 citizens had received housing through the State Mortgage Company’s program in Bishkek. He emphasized that this is the first time such a large-scale distribution of apartments is taking place in the regions.

«These mortgage housing was built on plots of land that had previously been illegally transferred into private ownership. At the instruction of President Sadyr Japarov and with the involvement of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet Kamchybek Tashiev, these plots were returned to the state,» Tumanbaev said.

According to him, over 60,000 mortgage apartments are currently under construction across the country, including 11,204 of them — in Jalal-Abad region.