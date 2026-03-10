15:14
USD 87.45
EUR 100.88
RUB 1.11
English

State Mortgage Company of Kyrgyzstan to restructure its authorized capital

The State Mortgage Company of Kyrgyzstan will restructure its authorized capital. The decision was made by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting.

During the first stage, the State Mortgage Company will cancel 95,196 previously issued shares with a par value of 100,000 soms each. The total value of the canceled shares is 9,519.6 billion soms.

At the meeting, shareholders approved a new issue of 350,000 common shares with the same par value. The total volume of the new issue will reach 35 billion soms.

The entire share package is planned to be placed privately in favor of the Presidential Affairs Department, which is the sole shareholder of the State Mortgage Company.

The shares will be paid for in the national currency. The period for issuing the shares on the securities market will be up to 10 months from the date of registration.

In connection with this decision, amendments have been made to the charter, which will undergo the re-registration procedure with the Ministry of Justice.
link: https://24.kg/english/365317/
views: 153
Print
Related
Daiyrbek Orunbekov: 50 journalists will receive apartments through SMC
1,080 families receive apartments in Muras residential complex in Bishkek
40-story buildings from State Mortgage Company to be earthquake-resistant
40,000 apartments planned to be provided through State Mortgage Program in 2026
New Chairman of Board appointed at State Mortgage Company of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov attends opening ceremony of Asman Residence-4
President: All citizens in need will be provided with housing within 5 years
Sadyr Japarov hands over apartment keys to 879 families in Jalal-Abad
Over 870 mortgage apartments to be transferred to citizens in Jalal-Abad region
President Sadyr Japarov opens new residential complex
Popular
Foreign Ministers of Turkic states to meet in Istanbul for informal talks Foreign Ministers of Turkic states to meet in Istanbul for informal talks
SDMK plans to impose restrictions on Umrah trips due to situation in Middle East SDMK plans to impose restrictions on Umrah trips due to situation in Middle East
Asman eco-city project to be presented again in China Asman eco-city project to be presented again in China
Peaceful rally for women’s rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8 Peaceful rally for women’s rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8
10 March, Tuesday
14:54
Results of Umut Film Forum announced in Bishkek Results of Umut Film Forum announced in Bishkek
14:12
State Mortgage Company of Kyrgyzstan to restructure its authorized capital
14:03
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves training program for young parents
12:20
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan eases ban on export of petroleum products
12:00
Sale of unhealthy food near schools to be banned in Kyrgyzstan