Section of Balykchy–Kochkor road to be periodically closed until September 1

Drivers and passengers are being informed of scheduled drilling and blasting operations on the 39th to 42nd kilometers of Balykchy—Kochkor highway, namely near the turn toward Kubaky pass. The press service of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu (Kyrgyz Railways) state enterprise reported.

The road will be closed every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for 24 hours. On all other days, it will remain open to traffic. This temporary measure is taken to accelerate construction of a new railway line.

Drivers and passengers are asked to take this information into account when planning their route and choose alternative routes in advance. We apologize for the temporary inconvenience, the state enterprise said.