15:17
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

Section of Balykchy–Kochkor road to be periodically closed until September 1

Drivers and passengers are being informed of scheduled drilling and blasting operations on the 39th to 42nd kilometers of Balykchy—Kochkor highway, namely near the turn toward Kubaky pass. The press service of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu (Kyrgyz Railways) state enterprise reported.

The road will be closed every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for 24 hours. On all other days, it will remain open to traffic. This temporary measure is taken to accelerate construction of a new railway line.

Drivers and passengers are asked to take this information into account when planning their route and choose alternative routes in advance. We apologize for the temporary inconvenience, the state enterprise said.
link: https://24.kg/english/328682/
views: 146
Print
Related
Several streets in center of Bishkek to be partially closed on May 8-9
Traffic along Chui Avenue near TsUM to be completely closed from May 9
Smart traffic lights and boards to be installed on Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek
Section of Frunze Street in Bishkek to be closed to traffic
Two more roads to be widened in Osh city
Kynda pass in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in April
Aman Asrankulov Street opened for traffic in Osh city
Old Square in Bishkek closed to traffic for several days
Emomali Rahmon's visit: Number of streets to be closed in Bishkek, Chui region
Section of Chui Avenue in Bishkek to be closed for traffic from March 31
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s MFA urges citizens to refrain from traveling to India and Pakistan Kyrgyzstan’s MFA urges citizens to refrain from traveling to India and Pakistan
Kyrgyzstan’s Education Ministry works with Indian and Pakistani students Kyrgyzstan’s Education Ministry works with Indian and Pakistani students
Police in Chui region conduct preventive work with Indian and Pakistani workers Police in Chui region conduct preventive work with Indian and Pakistani workers
Over 2,500 police officers to ensure security during Victory Day celebrations Over 2,500 police officers to ensure security during Victory Day celebrations
12 May, Monday
15:01
Bolot Ibragimov removed from Vice Speaker position in Bishkek City Council Bolot Ibragimov removed from Vice Speaker position in B...
14:49
President Sadyr Japarov to visit Jalal-Abad region
14:45
Serviceman of Muras military unit detained in Batken region
14:36
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir increases
14:27
Traffic violations detected by drones in Issyk-Kul region