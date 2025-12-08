Traffic for heavy trucks temporarily restricted on Too-Ashuu pass

Traffic for heavy freight vehicles has been temporarily restricted on Too-Ashuu pass along Bishkek—Osh highway. The Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, movement for heavy trucks has been limited from 12:50 p.m. today from Sosnovka post. Road maintenance crews from enterprise No. 9 are working on the section, clearing the road and applying inert materials.

The ministry urged drivers to strictly follow traffic rules, avoid driving into oncoming lanes, and ensure timely replacement of tires with winter ones to prevent accidents in challenging weather conditions.

An additional announcement will be made once the road is reopened for heavy vehicles.