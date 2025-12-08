15:42
USD 87.45
EUR 101.91
RUB 1.14
English

Traffic for heavy trucks temporarily restricted on Too-Ashuu pass

Traffic for heavy freight vehicles has been temporarily restricted on Too-Ashuu pass along Bishkek—Osh highway. The Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, movement for heavy trucks has been limited from 12:50 p.m. today from Sosnovka post. Road maintenance crews from enterprise No. 9 are working on the section, clearing the road and applying inert materials.

The ministry urged drivers to strictly follow traffic rules, avoid driving into oncoming lanes, and ensure timely replacement of tires with winter ones to prevent accidents in challenging weather conditions.

An additional announcement will be made once the road is reopened for heavy vehicles.
link: https://24.kg/english/353816/
views: 49
Print
Related
Night traffic restrictions lifted on Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek
Southern part of Chui—Kurmanjan Datka intersection to be closed for three days
Traffic safety control on Bishkek-Balykchy road strengthened
Section of Balykchy–Kochkor road to be periodically closed until September 1
Several streets in center of Bishkek to be partially closed on May 8-9
Traffic along Chui Avenue near TsUM to be completely closed from May 9
Smart traffic lights and boards to be installed on Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek
Section of Frunze Street in Bishkek to be closed to traffic
Old Square in Bishkek closed to traffic for several days
Emomali Rahmon's visit: Number of streets to be closed in Bishkek, Chui region
Popular
Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways
Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan sign package of agreements to expand cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan sign package of agreements to expand cooperation
Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai
8 December, Monday
15:34
Traffic for heavy trucks temporarily restricted on Too-Ashuu pass Traffic for heavy trucks temporarily restricted on Too-...
14:45
Chinese investors show interest in building Ala-Too Resort
14:32
Woman in Sokuluk dies after severe beating by husband
14:25
Another group of “droppers” detained in Chui region
14:10
Bishkek HPP has sufficient coal reserves for uninterrupted operation