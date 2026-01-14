Average speed control introduced on roads in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is introducing average speed control on its roads. It was announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on law and order.

Deputy Interior Minister Oktyabr Urmambetov reported that a pilot testing of the average speed monitoring system is underway on Bishkek—Tokmok highway.

According to him, special cameras have been installed and 7,406 cases of speeding have already been recorded. The official did not specify the period during which the traffic violations were detected.

He explained that the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ goal is to test the effectiveness of a mechanism that takes into account not one-time speeding violations near speed cameras, but rather compliance with the speed limit throughout the entire controlled section of the road, as well as reducing accidents and saving lives.

MP Abdyladbek Egemberdiev asked about the effectiveness of average speed monitoring.

In response, Oktyabr Urmambetov said that the authorities are moving from Safe City project to a larger-scale initiative — Safe Country. The new project provides for expanding the road monitoring system, including the introduction of average speed control.

The Interior Ministry considers this measure necessary, noting that many traffic accidents are caused by speeding — accounting for about 70 percent of such incidents.