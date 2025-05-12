13:46
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

Foreign nationals to be provided with free medical care in Russia

Foreign nationals in Russia will soon be eligible for free medical care. The government of the country has approved the rules for its provision — Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed the corresponding resolution and it was published on the official legal information portal.

Under the new document, free emergency medical assistance will be provided to foreigners in cases of sudden acute illnesses, conditions, or exacerbations of chronic diseases that pose a threat to the patient’s life.

In addition, foreign nationals will receive free medical care in situations involving diseases, accidents, injuries, poisonings, and other conditions requiring urgent medical intervention. Outside of these emergency cases, medical assistance — whether urgent or planned — will be provided to foreigners based on agreements for paid medical services, or under voluntary or mandatory medical insurance.

The decree will take effect on September 1, 2025 and remain in force until September 1, 2031.

It is worth noting that in April, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended the period, during which foreigners and stateless persons who are in the country without legal status, must regulate their stay or leave the Russian Federation. The new deadline is set for September 10, 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/328662/
views: 149
Print
Related
Russia and China to continue efforts to ensure stability in Central Asia
President of Russia congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Victory Day
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Moscow
Russia sees significant increase in number of parents from Central Asia
Foreigner wanted by Russia detained in Kyrgyzstan
Students from Kyrgyzstan to work in hospitals of Chelyabinsk Oblast
Mayors of Kyrgyzstan study international experience of city management in Russia
27 foreigners illegally employed in sewing workshop in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan remains among top 3 suppliers of new cars to Russia
Almost 3,000 media outlets closed in Russia in 2024
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s MFA urges citizens to refrain from traveling to India and Pakistan Kyrgyzstan’s MFA urges citizens to refrain from traveling to India and Pakistan
Kyrgyzstan’s Education Ministry works with Indian and Pakistani students Kyrgyzstan’s Education Ministry works with Indian and Pakistani students
Police in Chui region conduct preventive work with Indian and Pakistani workers Police in Chui region conduct preventive work with Indian and Pakistani workers
Over 2,500 police officers to ensure security during Victory Day celebrations Over 2,500 police officers to ensure security during Victory Day celebrations
12 May, Monday
13:37
UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko comments on her victory UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko comments on...
12:48
Violence against soldiers: Officials involved in incident dismissed
12:38
Gold prices decline: What’s happening in Kyrgyzstan
12:31
"Cry from the heart" of Kyrgyz cardiac surgery: Professor appeals to authorities
12:14
Foreign nationals to be provided with free medical care in Russia