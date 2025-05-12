Foreign nationals to be provided with free medical care in Russia

Foreign nationals in Russia will soon be eligible for free medical care. The government of the country has approved the rules for its provision — Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed the corresponding resolution and it was published on the official legal information portal.

Under the new document, free emergency medical assistance will be provided to foreigners in cases of sudden acute illnesses, conditions, or exacerbations of chronic diseases that pose a threat to the patient’s life.

In addition, foreign nationals will receive free medical care in situations involving diseases, accidents, injuries, poisonings, and other conditions requiring urgent medical intervention. Outside of these emergency cases, medical assistance — whether urgent or planned — will be provided to foreigners based on agreements for paid medical services, or under voluntary or mandatory medical insurance.

The decree will take effect on September 1, 2025 and remain in force until September 1, 2031.

It is worth noting that in April, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended the period, during which foreigners and stateless persons who are in the country without legal status, must regulate their stay or leave the Russian Federation. The new deadline is set for September 10, 2025.