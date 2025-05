An earthquake was registered in Kyrgyzstan today. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

Tremors were recorded on May 9 at 5.16 a.m. The earthquake center was located on the territory of Kyrgyzstan, 7 kilometers southeast of Orto-Syrt and Kara-Bulak villages (At-Bashy district of Naryn region).

Intensity of the earthquake reached magnitude 2.5 in Orto-Syrt and Kara-Bulak villages.