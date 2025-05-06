12:48
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

Production of first gas boilers started in Bishkek

Production of first gas boilers has started in Bishkek. It was announced during a visit of the Deputy Mayor of the capital Taalaibek Baigaziev to Bishkekteploenergo municipal enterprise on May 5, 2025.

According to the City Hall, production of two gas boilers with a capacity of 5 megawatts each has been completed, in total it is planned to produce 11 gas boilers of different capacities — 1, 3 and 5 megawatts.

«In the past, we imported such boilers from abroad, but now we’ve begun producing them locally. This is an important step both economically and environmentally,» Baigaziev stated.

He emphasized that 2025 marks the first year the enterprise has started producing gas-powered rather than coal-fired boilers.

The equipment is expected to be installed in city boiler houses and put into operation by the beginning of the 2025–2026 heating season. The project is part of a broader initiative aimed at reducing air pollution in Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/328299/
views: 123
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan remains leader in industrial production volume
Industrial production in Kyrgyzstan grows to 14.7 percent – EDB
Bishkek City Hall converting coal-fired boiler houses to heat pumps
Industrial production in Kyrgyzstan grows by 5.5 percent
Growth of automobile manufacture in Kyrgyzstan continues
Production of paving stones from plastic waste launched in At-Bashi district
Production of medical ethyl alcohol launched in Kyrgyzstan
Industrial production in Kyrgyzstan increases by 4.2 percent
School boiler explodes in Uzgen, security guard injured
Global rare earth metal production to double in five years
Popular
Kazakhstan bans entry to four Russian State Duma deputies Kazakhstan bans entry to four Russian State Duma deputies
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan lead in export of medicinal raw materials to China Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan lead in export of medicinal raw materials to China
Kyrgyzstan imposes six-month ban on chicken egg imports Kyrgyzstan imposes six-month ban on chicken egg imports
All forms of discrimination banned in Kyrgyzstan — report presented in Geneva All forms of discrimination banned in Kyrgyzstan — report presented in Geneva
6 May, Tuesday
12:33
U.S. to pay $1,000 to migrants who voluntarily self-deport U.S. to pay $1,000 to migrants who voluntarily self-dep...
12:26
Kyrgyzstan begins testing new drought-resistant alfalfa varieties
11:48
Production of first gas boilers started in Bishkek
11:39
Changpeng Zhao proposes to include BTC and BNB in Kyrgyzstan’s crypto reserve
11:22
Drones used to monitor traffic conditions in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan