Production of first gas boilers started in Bishkek

Production of first gas boilers has started in Bishkek. It was announced during a visit of the Deputy Mayor of the capital Taalaibek Baigaziev to Bishkekteploenergo municipal enterprise on May 5, 2025.

According to the City Hall, production of two gas boilers with a capacity of 5 megawatts each has been completed, in total it is planned to produce 11 gas boilers of different capacities — 1, 3 and 5 megawatts.

«In the past, we imported such boilers from abroad, but now we’ve begun producing them locally. This is an important step both economically and environmentally,» Baigaziev stated.

He emphasized that 2025 marks the first year the enterprise has started producing gas-powered rather than coal-fired boilers.

The equipment is expected to be installed in city boiler houses and put into operation by the beginning of the 2025–2026 heating season. The project is part of a broader initiative aimed at reducing air pollution in Bishkek.