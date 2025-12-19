17:18
USD 87.45
EUR 102.60
RUB 1.09
English

Renovated Bishkekselmash boiler house opened in Bishkek

Opening of Bishkekselmash boiler house took place in the capital with the participation of Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev. The press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The mayor congratulated on the opening of the boiler house and noted its importance for city residents.

«As a result of all this work, reliable, efficient, and environmentally friendly heat supply will be created for city residents,» he said.

The boiler house, commissioned in 1974 and owned by the municipal enterprise Bishkekteploenergo, is undergoing a phased renovation. The project aims to reduce technical losses, improve the reliability of heat supply, and reduce the cost of thermal energy. Previously, technical losses reached up to 50 percent.

The total cost of the project is approximately 206 million soms, of which 200 million soms were allocated from the Stabilization Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As of today, at the first phase, the boiler plant will provide heat and hot water to 13,000 consumers.

Another unique feature of the facility is that the boilers were installed by Bishkekteploenergo employees.

As part of the first phase, six gas boilers with a capacity of 10 megawatts each were installed. Once operational, the cost of heating energy will decrease from 6,679.78 to approximately 5,500 soms per gigacalorie, and with the connection of new consumers — to 5,000 soms per gigacalorie.

The second phase involves the installation of additional boilers and the expansion of the heating network, while the third phase involves the construction of a 100-megawatt cogeneration plant and a 110-kilowatt substation.
link: https://24.kg/english/355273/
views: 104
Print
Related
Production of first gas boilers started in Bishkek
Bishkek City Hall converting coal-fired boiler houses to heat pumps
School boiler explodes in Uzgen, security guard injured
Sadyr Japarov instructs to transfer heat supply facilities to local authorities
Number of private gas boiler houses increased in Bishkek
Bishkekteploenergo converts six coal-fired boiler houses to gas
Two boiler houses to be converted to gas for 53 million soms in Bishkek
Boiler facilities in Bishkek planned to be converted to gas
New boiler house to be put in service in Bishkek
Popular
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed
Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December
Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent
Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health
19 December, Friday
17:12
Ombudsman's Institute receives new Chevrolet Cobalt vehicles Ombudsman's Institute receives new Chevrolet Cobalt veh...
17:05
About 30 Kyrgyzstanis bought cars without down payment in a month
16:49
Decision on nuclear plant construction to be made after public discussion
16:41
Renovated Bishkekselmash boiler house opened in Bishkek
16:23
Kyrgyzstan and Hungary sum up results of strategic partnership for 2025