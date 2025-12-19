Renovated Bishkekselmash boiler house opened in Bishkek

Opening of Bishkekselmash boiler house took place in the capital with the participation of Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev. The press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The mayor congratulated on the opening of the boiler house and noted its importance for city residents.

«As a result of all this work, reliable, efficient, and environmentally friendly heat supply will be created for city residents,» he said.

The boiler house, commissioned in 1974 and owned by the municipal enterprise Bishkekteploenergo, is undergoing a phased renovation. The project aims to reduce technical losses, improve the reliability of heat supply, and reduce the cost of thermal energy. Previously, technical losses reached up to 50 percent.

The total cost of the project is approximately 206 million soms, of which 200 million soms were allocated from the Stabilization Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As of today, at the first phase, the boiler plant will provide heat and hot water to 13,000 consumers.

Another unique feature of the facility is that the boilers were installed by Bishkekteploenergo employees.

As part of the first phase, six gas boilers with a capacity of 10 megawatts each were installed. Once operational, the cost of heating energy will decrease from 6,679.78 to approximately 5,500 soms per gigacalorie, and with the connection of new consumers — to 5,000 soms per gigacalorie.

The second phase involves the installation of additional boilers and the expansion of the heating network, while the third phase involves the construction of a 100-megawatt cogeneration plant and a 110-kilowatt substation.