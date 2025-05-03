16:23
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

School for 750 students planned to be built in Kara-Balta city

It is planned to build an additional building for 750 student places at school No. 1 in Kara-Balta city. The state procurement portal says.

According to it, the Chui Regional Capital Construction Department allocates 285,626.1 million soms for these purposes.

Applications are accepted until May 22.

According to the Ministry of Education, 577 municipal and state schools are short of more than 163,000 student places. The problem exists mainly in two cities of national significance — Bishkek and Osh, as well as in Jalal-Abad, Osh and Chui regions.
link: https://24.kg/english/328201/
views: 148
Print
Related
14,000 first-graders in Bishkek to have to learn in kindergartens
There are 59 dilapidated schools in Kyrgyzstan — Minister of Education
Cabinet decides on site for construction of nine Kyrgyz-Russian schools
Over 20,000 children enrolled in schools in Kyrgyzstan
All lyceums and gymnasiums in Bishkek stripped of their special status
Tunguch online school established in Kyrgyzstan
School for 150 students to be built in Kara-Bulak village
18 more schools needed to relieve overcrowding in Bishkek
Panic buttons installed in all Bishkek schools — Internal Affairs Ministry
Homeschooling to become available in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Tunnel construction for China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway begins in Kyrgyzstan Tunnel construction for China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway begins in Kyrgyzstan
Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1 Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1
President Sadyr Japarov ratifies agreement with ADB for $38.8 million President Sadyr Japarov ratifies agreement with ADB for $38.8 million
Saudi Arabia introduces new rules for performing Hajj Saudi Arabia introduces new rules for performing Hajj
3 May, Saturday
15:44
Council for Virtual Assets and Blockchain Development established by President Council for Virtual Assets and Blockchain Development e...
15:38
Investment territory with special status to appear in Tamchy
15:30
Climate change: Main problems of mountainous regions in Kyrgyzstan named
15:20
All forms of discrimination banned in Kyrgyzstan — report presented in Geneva
14:57
School for 750 students planned to be built in Kara-Balta city