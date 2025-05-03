School for 750 students planned to be built in Kara-Balta city

It is planned to build an additional building for 750 student places at school No. 1 in Kara-Balta city. The state procurement portal says.

According to it, the Chui Regional Capital Construction Department allocates 285,626.1 million soms for these purposes.

Applications are accepted until May 22.

According to the Ministry of Education, 577 municipal and state schools are short of more than 163,000 student places. The problem exists mainly in two cities of national significance — Bishkek and Osh, as well as in Jalal-Abad, Osh and Chui regions.