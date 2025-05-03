Applicants from Kyrgyzstan can enroll in Japanese educational institutions

The Embassy of Japan in the Kyrgyz Republic announced the start of accepting applications from applicants for 2026.

According to it, enrollment is underway for the programs of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan (MEXT): «Bachelor’s Student», «Technical College Student», «Vocational Training College Student». Applications are accepted until 5 p.m. on June 20, 2025.

Applications for participation in the MEXT «Research Intern» program are accepted until June 13. This program provides an opportunity to study and conduct research at higher educational institutions in Japan.

Documents must be brought to the Culture and Information Department of the Embassy of Japan (address: 35/1, Tashkentskaya Street). Applications submitted late will not be considered.

Detailed information, as well as instructions and application forms, are available on the official website of the Embassy.