Fraudsters posing as SCNS officers scam over 5 million soms in Bishkek

Five young individuals have been detained in Bishkek on suspicion of involvement in a fraud scheme using third-party bank accounts. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

On March 6, 2025, a citizen Ch.S. filed a complaint with the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district. She reported that unknown individuals, posing as officers of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), deceived her into transferring 5,292 million soms to an external bank account. The funds were withdrawn from three deposit accounts she held in different banks.

A criminal case has been initiated under Article 209 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (fraud). During the investigation, officers from the Main Criminal Investigation Department identified the bank details and the individuals involved.

Five suspects — M.N., T.B., O.A., M.M., and B.E. — all born in 2003 and 2004, were taken into custody. According to police, they acted as «droppers» — intermediaries whose accounts were used to withdraw stolen funds.

The suspects have been placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.