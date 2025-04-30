Zhyldyz Sadyrbaeva elected Vice Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan

Deputies elected Zhyldyz Sadyrbaeva as Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan at its meeting.

According to the results of secret ballot, 76 deputies voted for of the candidate, 2 — against.

Zhyldyz Sadyrbaeva is 55 years old. She was born in Naryn city. In 1993, she graduated from the Faculty of General Medicine of the St. Petersburg Pavlov Medical Institute, specializing in «General Medicine». In 1993-1995, she completed a clinical residency at the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy named after Isa Akhunbaev.

From 1995 to 1996 she worked as an assistant at the Department of Dermatology. In 1997, she founded Zhyldyz-Pharm company (in 2009 it was transformed into Farmamir LLC). From 2003 to 2021 she was the director of Elyai LLC. The company is engaged in wholesale trade of pharmaceutical products.

In 2021, she was elected a deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the VII convocation from the political party Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan. She is married and has three children.

Recall, Jamilya Isaeva stepped down from the post of Vice Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh on April 28.