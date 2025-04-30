23:28
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

Zhyldyz Sadyrbaeva elected Vice Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan

Deputies elected Zhyldyz Sadyrbaeva as Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan at its meeting.

According to the results of secret ballot, 76 deputies voted for of the candidate, 2 — against.

Zhyldyz Sadyrbaeva is 55 years old. She was born in Naryn city. In 1993, she graduated from the Faculty of General Medicine of the St. Petersburg Pavlov Medical Institute, specializing in «General Medicine». In 1993-1995, she completed a clinical residency at the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy named after Isa Akhunbaev.

From 1995 to 1996 she worked as an assistant at the Department of Dermatology. In 1997, she founded Zhyldyz-Pharm company (in 2009 it was transformed into Farmamir LLC). From 2003 to 2021 she was the director of Elyai LLC. The company is engaged in wholesale trade of pharmaceutical products.

In 2021, she was elected a deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the VII convocation from the political party Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan. She is married and has three children.

Recall, Jamilya Isaeva stepped down from the post of Vice Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh on April 28.
link: https://24.kg/english/327987/
views: 281
Print
Related
Zhyldyz Sadyrbaeva nominated for Vice Speaker of Parliament
Gulsunkhan Zhunushalieva nominated for Deputy Speaker of Parliament
Parliament calls on Turkey to increase quota for free treatment of Kyrgyzstanis
Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Speaker and deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan leave for St. Petersburg
Zhogorku Kenesh approves agreements on Kyrgyz-Tajik border in three readings
Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan allowed to use official vehicles
Emomali Rahmon invites deputies of Zhogorku Kenesh to visit Tajikistan
Large meeting hall in Zhogorku Kenesh to be renovated
Speaker denies rumors about dissolution of Parliament
Popular
Almaty hosts meeting of Foreign Ministers in Central Asia – China format Almaty hosts meeting of Foreign Ministers in Central Asia – China format
Delimitation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border discussed in Tashkent Delimitation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border discussed in Tashkent
E. coli found in Dubai chocolate sold at Tashkent market E. coli found in Dubai chocolate sold at Tashkent market
Kyrgyz agricultural products to be imported to Kazakhstan via "green corridor" Kyrgyz agricultural products to be imported to Kazakhstan via "green corridor"
30 April, Wednesday
22:16
Construction of Asman city postponed: Cabinet terminates agreement with investor Construction of Asman city postponed: Cabinet terminate...
22:05
District Court remands journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova in custody
21:32
Kyrgyzstan to toughen penalties for involving children in drug advertising
21:20
Traffic along Chui Avenue near TsUM to be completely closed from May 9
17:55
Ozon’s turnover in Kyrgyzstan grows almost fourfold