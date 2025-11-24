Eco-friendly bird feeders installed in Ala-Archa National Park

Staff from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Kyrgyzstan, along with their families, participated in an environmental campaign on November 22 to install bird feeders in Ala-Archa State Nature Park. The event was dedicated to FAO Family Day, which marks the organization’s 80th anniversary.

Forty wooden eco-friendly bird feeders, made in a unified style, were placed along the main paths. Park rangers selected suitable locations in advance and provided instructions on how to properly install the feeders to avoid disturbing the ecosystem.

Ala-Archa National Park is home to over 160 bird species, many of which are rare and listed in the Red Book of endangered species. Therefore, installing the feeders is a small but significant contribution to biodiversity conservation, directly linked to the Sustainable Development Goals.

«Winter is a challenging time for the park’s feathered inhabitants, and the installed feeders will be a significant help,» Ala-Archa Park ranger Azamat Abdurazakov said. «We are pleased that the FAO is paying attention to environmental issues and engaging not only adults but also children. This lays the foundation for a responsible attitude toward nature.»

Park visitors are encouraged to join the initiative: during walks, take some raw seeds or nuts with you to refill the feeders.