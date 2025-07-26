19:45
Unique tourist site being created in Ala-Archa Nature Park

A unique tourist destination is being created in Ala-Archa Nature Park, including A-frame houses, a cableway, a swimming pool, domes and a modern hotel. The Presidential Affairs Department reported.

The Head of the Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev visited the construction site. He demanded that all work be done efficiently and completed by the end of the year.

«When the facility opens, guests will be able to take a cable car to a height with a stunning view and relax in cozy houses in the middle of nature. This will be one of the most beautiful places to relax in the country,» the statement says.
