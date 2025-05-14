18:00
Circus, animals and free ice cream: Ala-Archa Park to host family event

A family event for children and adults will be held in Ala-Archa Nature Park on the territory of Kyrgyz Aiyly recreation area on May 17. The Presidential Affairs Department reported.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Participation in the program is free, while park entry will follow standard admission rates.

According to the organizers, the program includes:

— a circus show with characters — Melman the giraffe, Dumbo the elephant, Abu the monkey, as well as mimes, clowns and artists;

— an exotic show with real snakes and rare animals, with which guests can take pictures;

— animation, face painting, games, competitions and interactive activities for children;

— performances by artists and a musical program.

A special gift for young guests will be free ice cream.

The Presidential Affairs Department noted that the event was organized with the aim of creating accessible and high-quality conditions for family recreation in natural areas.
