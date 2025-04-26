16:01
USD 87.45
EUR 99.28
RUB 1.06
English

Foreigner wanted by Russia detained in Kyrgyzstan

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained a foreign citizen who was wanted. The press center of the security service reported.

The detained Sh.K. is a foreigner and was placed on a federal (interstate) wanted list by the Investigative Committee of Russia in January 2024.

According to the security service, the man was wanted for attempted murder by a group of people.

«In an effort to evade criminal prosecution, the foreign national illegally crossed the state border of Kyrgyzstan and was seeking ways to legalize his stay in the country,» the SCNS reported.

The suspect has been placed in the detention facility.
link: https://24.kg/english/327483/
views: 196
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani wanted internationally for 13 years detained
SCNS detains 43 call center employees in Bishkek
Lawyer meets with Kyrgyz teacher detained in Turkey
Detention of Kyrgyz teacher in Istanbul: MFA hands verbal note to Turkish Consul
Foreign Ministry confirms detention of Kyrgyz teacher in Turkey
Russian House in Bishkek comments on detention of its employee
Employee of Russian House in Osh arrested in case on recruitment of Kyrgyzstanis
Man lost $30,000 when investing in cryptocurrency in Bishkek
27 foreigners illegally employed in sewing workshop in Bishkek
SCNS announces detention and extradition of Tilekmat Kurenov to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27 Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27
Kyrgyzstan signs agreements for $389 million in Washington Kyrgyzstan signs agreements for $389 million in Washington
Tashiev participates in meeting of Central Asian security service heads Tashiev participates in meeting of Central Asian security service heads
Cabinet Chairman discusses cooperation with Boeing, IBM, Starlink in USA Cabinet Chairman discusses cooperation with Boeing, IBM, Starlink in USA
26 April, Saturday
15:41
President Sadyr Japarov urges to protect nature President Sadyr Japarov urges to protect nature
15:06
Botanical Garden in Bishkek being greened
14:37
Kyrgyzstani wanted internationally for 13 years detained
14:30
Aibek Dzhunushaliev instructs to raise salaries of utility workers
14:25
Cyprus provides scholarships to students from Kyrgyzstan