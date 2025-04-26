Foreigner wanted by Russia detained in Kyrgyzstan

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained a foreign citizen who was wanted. The press center of the security service reported.

The detained Sh.K. is a foreigner and was placed on a federal (interstate) wanted list by the Investigative Committee of Russia in January 2024.

According to the security service, the man was wanted for attempted murder by a group of people.

«In an effort to evade criminal prosecution, the foreign national illegally crossed the state border of Kyrgyzstan and was seeking ways to legalize his stay in the country,» the SCNS reported.

The suspect has been placed in the detention facility.