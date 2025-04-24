16:36
Part of Bishkek to have no water on April 25

Supply of residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare and other social and industrial facilities with water will be suspended in a part of Bishkek from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 25.

The outage area is:

— Azhibek Baatyr — Bakayev — Akhunbayev — Tynaliev — Aini — Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue — Akhunbayev — Rustaveli streets.

The water outage is caused by emergency repair work on a 300-millimeter water main.

Supply of residential buildings, schools, preschool institutions, healthcare and other social and industrial facilities will be also stopped from 9 a.m. till midnight on April 25 in the following area:

— Matrosov Street, below Mederov Street to Gorky Street.

The outage is due to emergency repair work on a 273-millimeter diameter water main.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.
