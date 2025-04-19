Bishkek to host International Festival dedicated to Interhelpo centenary

From April 24 to April 26, the capital will host the International Festival Great Mission, dedicated to the centenary of the arrival of the Czechoslovak workers’ cooperative Interhelpo in Kyrgyzstan.

The organizers are the Bishkek City Hall and the City House of Culture Dialogue of the Department of Culture of the capital’s municipality. The event will be held with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy, the Embassies of the Czech Republic and Slovakia in Astana, as well as the public association of Czechs and Slovaks Nazdar of the Assembly of the People of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«This bright event in the cultural life of the country is, first of all, a tribute to the memory of a unique historical phenomenon, the mission of which is to strengthen friendly ties between the participating countries,» the statement says.

The festival will be held at the sites of the City House of Culture Dialogue and the National History Museum.

The event will include lectures, exhibitions, concerts and meetings with the participation of representatives of the cultural, scientific and public spheres of Kyrgyzstan, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and other countries.