Irrigation systems being renovated in Bishkek

In order to improve the city’s infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted watering, Bishkekzelenstroy municipal enterprise is renovating irrigation systems in the districts of the capital. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The company’s employees are installing trays and ditch canals, through which water will subsequently flow to green areas. These systems serve as an important link in ensuring efficient watering of lawns, trees and flower beds.

The work covers park areas, main streets and public spaces. Irrigation canals are laid taking into account the landscape and existing utilities so that water reaches the required points as efficiently as possible.

All canals and trays where work is already underway were cleaned in the fall of 2024 and again in the spring of this year.

The City Hall kindly asks not to clog the installed trays, ditches and drainage canals.