New tunnel to be built on Bishkek - Osh highway

A new 750-meter-long tunnel will be built on the 400th kilometer of Bishkek — Osh highway, 15 kilometers from the city of Kara-Kul in the direction of Tash-Kumyr. The construction contract was signed on April 15, 2025 between the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Japanese company Takenaka Civil Engineering, which will act as the contractor for the project.

As the press service of the ministry reported, the start of construction work is scheduled for June 2025.

The section of the highway between Kara-Kul and Tash-Kumyr has a complex mountainous terrain, is prone to landslides and rockfalls. Large boulders often fall there, which is why traffic on the highway is temporarily blocked.

In October 2023, a 460-meter-long anti-avalanche tunnel was built at the 246th kilometer of Bishkek-Osh road with the support of Japan.

Bishkek-Osh highway is a key transport artery in Kyrgyzstan. It connects the north and south of the country, passes through four regions, annually serves more than 2 million people and is of strategic importance for domestic and foreign logistics.
link: https://24.kg/english/326550/
