Cabinet Chairman gets acquainted with condition of objects in Tyup district

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev got acquainted with the condition of a number of objects in Tyup district of Issyk-Kul region.

He got acquainted with the causes of land degradation along Tyup River.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, in the spring and summer, due to the melting of snow and glaciers in the mountains, as well as due to heavy rains, the volume of water in Tyup River increases, which leads to soil erosion and an annual reduction in the area of ​​arable land.

Adylbek Kasymaliev gave a number of instructions, including the return of Tyup River to its former channel in some dangerous areas and the strengthening of the banks affected by erosion.

Next, Adylbek Kasymaliev familiarized himself with the progress of work on the project to build a new bridge on the site of the damaged one in Dolon village, Tyup district and instructed the Ministry of Transport and Communications to ensure high-quality and timely completion of construction.
