17:14
USD 87.10
EUR 99.05
RUB 1.07
English

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan granted right to issue digital som

President Sadyr Japarov signed the constitutional Law «On Amendments to the Constitutional Law «On the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic». The press service of the head of state reported.

The law was adopted by the Parliament on March 20, 2025.

The purpose of the adopted constitutional law is to launch a pilot project of a prototype of the national digital currency «digital som», as well as to create a legal basis and determine its status.

According to the amendments, the National Bank is granted the exclusive right to issue the digital som. The bank will also establish the procedure for its issue and circulation, as well as organize and ensure functioning of the digital som platform.

The law defines the digital som as the national currency of the Kyrgyz Republic in digital form, which is legal tender in the country. The digital som will be issued into circulation on a specialized platform.

The operator of the digital som platform, which is a technological and software infrastructure for the emission, accounting and distribution of digital currency, is also the National Bank.

In addition, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic is entrusted with the following functions:

  • Development and approval of rules for banks and other supervised entities for making payments on the digital som operator platform;
  • Determining cryptographic protection features to ensure the security of the digital som and prevent fraudulent transactions and operations with it;
  • Implementation of other functions and powers in the sphere of functioning of the digital som platform in accordance with the legislation on the payment system.

Recall, the digital som is a form of currency that will combine the properties of both cash and non-cash money. It will have the form of a unique digital code (in non-physical form), which will be stored in a special digital wallet. The transfer of digital soms from one user to another will occur by moving them from one digital wallet to another.
link: https://24.kg/english/326379/
views: 828
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intends to purchase data loss prevention system
141.2 billion soms transferred via QR codes in Kyrgyzstan — National Bank
National Bank, IMF mission discuss financial sector sustainability in Kyrgyzstan
Commercial banks to be allowed to charge fee for exchange of old-design dollars
Deputies of Zhogorku Kenesh approve introduction of digital som
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intends to remove barriers for women entrepreneurs
Combating fraud: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to block suspicious accounts
National Bank announces international tender for production of gold bars
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns about scammers posing as bank’s management
Self-ban on loans: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan explores introduction
Popular
$52.4 million environmental project launched in Kyrgyzstan $52.4 million environmental project launched in Kyrgyzstan
Capital Bank does not help to circumvent sanctions - Presidential Administration Capital Bank does not help to circumvent sanctions - Presidential Administration
Health Ministry plans to relocate major hospitals to Kara-Zhygach area Health Ministry plans to relocate major hospitals to Kara-Zhygach area
Kyrgyzstan and Korea launch joint production of organic fertilizers Kyrgyzstan and Korea launch joint production of organic fertilizers
21 April, Monday
16:59
Last Bell ceremony in schools of Kyrgyzstan set for May 26 Last Bell ceremony in schools of Kyrgyzstan set for May...
16:09
Wrestling coach Baigazy Kenzhebaev becomes President of Biathlon Federation
16:06
17,000 Kyrgyzstanis intend to leave for work in the UK in 2025
15:49
American football teams of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan play in Bishkek
15:43
27 foreigners illegally employed in sewing workshop in Bishkek