According to the press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Osh city, a report was received about the murder of a resident of Ak-Tilek microdistrict, 38, on April 14.

An operational group and the leadership of the Department of Internal Affairs of Osh city visited the scene. It was found out during the inspection of the scene that the woman was strangled.

According to the investigative service, the suspect entered the woman’s house with the intent to steal, strangled her, and then stole her car. The suspect previously lived in this house as a lodger.

A resident of Zhapalak village, 19, was detained. The suspect was placed in a temporary detention facility.